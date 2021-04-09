NFL Transactions: Friday 4/9

Bears
- Bears re-signed DB Michael Joseph. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos re-signed DB Nate Hairston. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Tajae Sharpe. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars re-signed DT Daniel Ross. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars LT Cam Robinson signed his franchise tender. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots waived G Ross Reynolds. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed DB Anthony Levine. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks re-signed DB Damarious Randall. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed DE T.J. Carter. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed OT Roderick Johnson. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington waived DT Caleb Brantley, WR Emanuel Hall, RB Javon Leake, TE Thaddeus Moss and RB Michael Warren. (NFLTR)
- Washington released DB Tanard Jackson from the suspended list.
- Washington released C Kory Lichtensteiger from the retired list.
