NFL Transactions: Friday 4/9

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Bears

  • Bears re-signed DB Michael Joseph. (NFLTR)

Broncos

Chiefs

Jaguars

Patriots

  • Patriots waived G Ross Reynolds. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

Washington

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply