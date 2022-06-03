NFL Transactions: Friday 6/3

49ers
Bills
- Bills waived WR Malik Williams. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed WR/KR Tavon Austin. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles placed G Brandon Brooks on the retired list. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed first-round C Tyler Linderbaum. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans waived OT Carson Green. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings DE Kenny Willekes reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)
