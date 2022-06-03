NFL Transactions: Friday 6/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed their 2022 draft class. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers placed C Alex Mack on the retired list. (NFLTR)

Bills

Eagles

Ravens

Texans

  • Texans waived OT Carson Green. (NFLTR)

Vikings

