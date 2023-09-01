NFL Transactions: Friday 9/1

Bears
- Bears signed DB A.J. Thomas to the practice squad (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills released QB Matt Barkley from the injured reserve list with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed LB Ben Niemann to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos cut WR Michael Bandy from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns signed CB A.J. Green to their practice squad. (NFLTR
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Daniel Arias, OL Marquis Hayes, S Jovante Moffatt, DL Ben Stille, and TE Blake Whiteheart to the practice squad.
- Cardinals released CB Quavian White from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers waived WR Darrius Shepherd from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
- Chargers signed CB Chris Wilcox to the practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived LB Olakunle Fatukasi from injured reserve.
- Chiefs signed TE Gerrit Prince to their practice squad.
- Chiefs released DT Chris Williams from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed DT McTelvin Agim to the practice squad (NFLTR)
- Colts released DT Caleb Sampson from the practice squad
Commanders
- Commanders release RB Jonathan Williams from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed OL Jaylon Thomas to the practice squad.
- Giants released OL Tyre Phillips from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions re-signed TE Darrell Daniels to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers signed DL Jonathan Ford to the practice squad.
- Packers released C James Empey from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed RB Jashaun Corbin and OL David Sharpe to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed WR Jalen Reagor to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed WR T.J. Luther to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released WR Thyrick Pitts from their practice squad.
- Patriots waived LB Diego Fagot from injured reserve with a settlement.
Rams
- Rams signed DB Duke Shelley (NFLTR)
- Rams placed LB Ochaun Mathis on injured reserve (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed LB Jon Rhattigan, G Ben Brown, and CB Robert Rochell to their practice squad (NFLTR)
- Seahawks released QB Holton Ahlers and OL Greg Eiland from their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers signed LB Tariq Carpenter to the practice squad (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed OL Justin Murray to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
