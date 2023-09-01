NFL Transactions: Friday 9/1

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bills

  • Bills released QB Matt Barkley from the injured reserve list with a settlement. (NFLTR)

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers waived WR Darrius Shepherd from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers signed CB Chris Wilcox to the practice squad.

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts signed DT McTelvin Agim to the practice squad (NFLTR)
  • Colts released DT Caleb Sampson from the practice squad

Commanders

Giants

  • Giants signed OL Jaylon Thomas to the practice squad.
  • Giants released OL Tyre Phillips from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Lions

Packers

  • Packers signed DL Jonathan Ford to the practice squad.
  • Packers released C James Empey from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed WR Jalen Reagor to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots signed WR T.J. Luther to the practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots released WR Thyrick Pitts from their practice squad. 
  • Patriots waived LB Diego Fagot from injured reserve with a settlement.

Rams

Seahawks

Steelers

Titans

