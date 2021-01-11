NFL Transactions: Monday 1/11

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Bears

  • Bears signed 10 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Buccaneers

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts signed 16 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

Giants

  • Giants signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and TE Nate Wieting to future contracts. (NFLTR)

Jaguars

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks officially signed 11 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Titans

  • Titans signed 14 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Washington

