NFL Transactions: Monday 1/11

Bears
- Bears signed 10 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated DT Steve McLendon and LB Devin White from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers placed LB Kevin Minter on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived WR Gehrig Dieter.
- Chiefs activated LB Anthony Hitchens and DE Mike Danna from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed 16 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed RB Jordan Scarlett to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins activated QB Ryan Fitzpatrick from the COVID-19 list.
Giants
- Giants signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and TE Nate Wieting to future contracts. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars claimed LB Chapelle Russell off waivers from the Buccaneers. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived WR Austin Carr.
- Saints activated S D.J. Swearinger from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints signed K Blair Walsh and LS John Denney to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints released DT Christian Ringo and DT Anthony Zettel from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks officially signed 11 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed 14 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed 13 players to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
- Washington waived LB Shaun Dion Hamilton.