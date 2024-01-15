NFL Transactions: Monday 1/15

Browns
- Browns signed WR Jaelon Darden, CB Vincent Gray, RB John Kelly Jr, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, T Justin Murray, DE Lonnie Phelps, LB Charlie Thomas III, DE Isaiah Thomas and DT Chris Williams to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated RB Patrick Laird and OLB Jose Ramirez to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed T Earl Bostick, CB Josh Butler, TE Princeton Fant, LB Buddy Johnson, DE Durrell Johnson, WR Racey McMath, WR Jalen Cropper and DB Sheldrick Redwine to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed LB Quinton Bell, CB Ethan Bonner, TE Tanner Conner, T Ryan Hayes, OL Chasen Hines, DT Brandon Pili, WR Braylon Sanders and WR Anthony Schwartz to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles elevated DB Tristin McCollum and CB Mekhi Garner to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed QB Dresser Winn, T A.J. Arcuri, G Logan Bruss, DT Cory Durden, LB Olakunle Fatukasi, DB Tanner Ingle, C Mike McAllister, DB Cameron McCutcheon, T Zachary Thomas and LB Zach VanValkenburg to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived WR Laquon Treadwell. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed DB Damarion Williams on injured reserve.
Texans
- Texans placed WR Noah Brown on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!