NFL Transactions: Monday 1/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers elevated RB Patrick Laird and OLB Jose Ramirez to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Rams

Ravens

Texans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply