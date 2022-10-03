NFL Transactions: Monday 10/3

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Bills

Browns

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed WR Marcus Kemp to their practice squad.

Commanders

  • Commanders activated RB Brian Robinson from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

  • Dolphins re-signed QB Reid Sinnett to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Eagles

  • Eagles signed OL Tyrese Robinson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Falcons

Patriots

Rams

