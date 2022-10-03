NFL Transactions: Monday 10/3

49ers
- 49ers signed WR Willie Snead to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed LB Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve.
- 49ers elevated RB Tevin Coleman and WR Malik Turner to their active roster.
Bengals
- Bengals placed TE Drew Sample on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Bills
Browns
- Browns claimed G Drew Forbes off of waivers from the Lions. (NFLTR)
- Browns waived S Richard LeCounte III.
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated QB Colt McCoy, CB Antonio Hamilton and WR Antoine Wesley to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Marcus Kemp to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders activated RB Brian Robinson from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins re-signed QB Reid Sinnett to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed OL Tyrese Robinson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed RB Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed RB Caleb Huntley to their active roster.
- Falcons signed CB Cornell Armstrong to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots re-signed LB Jamie Collins. (NFLTR)
- Patriots released LB Harvey Langi. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams elevated T Chandler Brewer and RB Malcolm Brown to their active roster. (NFLTR)
