NFL Transactions: Monday 12/19

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

  • Bills activated G Ike Boettger from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Bills released DT Brandin Bryant from their practice squad. 

Broncos

  • Broncos placed OLB Dakota Allen on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos promoted OT Christian DiLauro from the practice squad. 

Colts

  • Colts released DT Curtis Brooks from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Jaguars

  • Jaguars promoted CB Gregory Junior to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars waived S Tyree Gillespie

Packers

  • Packers waived WR Sammy Watkins. (NFLTR)
  • Packers signed RB Patrick Taylor to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Rams

Ravens

  • Ravens signed G John Simpson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Ravens released OLB Julian Stanford from their practice squad. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply