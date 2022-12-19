NFL Transactions: Monday 12/19

Bills
- Bills activated G Ike Boettger from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Bills released DT Brandin Bryant from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos placed OLB Dakota Allen on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos promoted OT Christian DiLauro from the practice squad.
Colts
- Colts released DT Curtis Brooks from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars promoted CB Gregory Junior to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived S Tyree Gillespie.
Packers
- Packers waived WR Sammy Watkins. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed RB Patrick Taylor to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams elevated DE Earnest Brown and DE T.J. Carter to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed G John Simpson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens released OLB Julian Stanford from their practice squad.
