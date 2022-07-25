NFL Transactions: Monday 7/25

Bears
- Bears signed OL Michael Schofield. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals signed DT Domenique Davis, DE Raymond Johnson, and LB Tegray Scales. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills signed G Jordan Simmons. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed WR Justyn Ross on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed OT David Steinmetz and OT Evin Ksiezarczyk.
Falcons
- Falcons placed DT Eddie Goldman on the retired list.
Packers
- Packers signed S Dallin Leavitt. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed third-round QB Matt Corral. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots activated LB Raekwon McMillan from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders re-signed G Jordan Meredith.
- Raiders placed G/T Denzelle Good on the retired list. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers released RB/FB Trey Edmunds. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed second-round CB Andrew Booth. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed TE Shaun Beyer. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed WR Blake Proehl and LB Ryan Connelly on the PUP list.
