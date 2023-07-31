NFL Transactions: Monday 7/31

Bears
- Bears signed TE Jared Pinkney. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived WR Thyrick Pitts.
Broncos
- Broncos waived WR K.J. Hamler with a non-football illness designation. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed G Yasir Durant. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived OT Christian DiLauro.
Browns
- Browns signed CB Lorenzo Burns.
Chiefs
- Chiefs LB Isaiah Moore reverted to injured reserve.
Colts
- Colts activated TE Will Mallory from the PUP list.
Commanders
- Commanders signed RB Derrick Gore. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated OT Terron Armstead from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed RB Godwin Igwebuike. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived K Matthew Trickett.
Lions
- Lions activated WR Marvin Jones Jr from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Deion Jones. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released DT Bravvion Roy. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams activated OT Warren McClendon.
Ravens
- Ravens activated DB Damarion Williams from the PUP list.
Saints
- Saints placed G Trai Turner on injured reserve
- Saints signed DE Kyle Phillips. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed RB SaRodorick Thompson. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived S Morell Osling and LB Cam Bright.
