NFL Transactions: Monday 7/31

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Broncos

Browns

  • Browns signed CB Lorenzo Burns

Chiefs

  • Chiefs LB Isaiah Moore reverted to injured reserve.

Colts

  • Colts activated TE Will Mallory from the PUP list.

Commanders

Dolphins

Falcons

Lions

Panthers

Rams

  • Rams activated OT Warren McClendon.

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

