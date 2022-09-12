NFL Transactions: Monday 9/12

Bears
- Bears waived OL Lachavious Simmons.
- Bears signed DL Mike Pennel. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed OL Michael Niese and DE Andre Anthony to their practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals signed LS Cal Adomitis to their active roster.
- Bengals placed LS Clark Harris on injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns waived DB Herb Miller. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers promoted DT Christian Covington to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived DT Breiden Fehoko.
Commanders
- Commanders placed DT Phidarian Mathis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Commanders signed DL Donovan Jeter to their active roster.
Falcons
- Falcons re-signed DL Abdullah Anderson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed OT Tyler Vrabel on the practice squad injured list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed OL James Murray and DL Corey Peters to their practice squad.
- Jaguars released OL Nick Ford and LB Grant Morgan from their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed CB Nickell Robey-Coleman. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve.
- Raiders claimed DB Javelin Guidry off of waivers from the Cardinals. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed DB Tre Swilling to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Saints released OT Tanner Owen from their practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated LS Carson Tinker and LB Tanner Muse to their active roster.
- Seahawks placed OLB Alton Robinson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans re-signed RB Royce Freeman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans promoted RB Trenton Cannon and LB Joe Jones to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed LB Jack Gibbens to their practice squad.
