NFL Transactions: Monday 9/12

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals signed LS Cal Adomitis to their active roster.
  • Bengals placed LS Clark Harris on injured reserve. 

Browns

Chargers

Commanders

  • Commanders placed DT Phidarian Mathis on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders signed DL Donovan Jeter to their active roster. 

Falcons

  • Falcons re-signed DL Abdullah Anderson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons placed OT Tyler Vrabel on the practice squad injured list. 

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed OL James Murray and DL Corey Peters to their practice squad.
  • Jaguars released OL Nick Ford and LB Grant Morgan from their practice squad.

Raiders

Saints

  • Saints signed DB Tre Swilling to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Saints released OT Tanner Owen from their practice squad.

Seahawks

Texans

Titans

  • Titans promoted RB Trenton Cannon and LB Joe Jones to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Titans signed LB Jack Gibbens to their practice squad.

