NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/17

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Bills

Broncos

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Commanders

Cowboys

  • Cowboys activate LT Tyron Smith from injured reserve.
  • Cowboys elevated C Brock Hoffman to their active roster.

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed RB Wayne Gallman to their practice squad.
  • Seahawks released LB Jaylen Smith from their practice squad.

Texans

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply