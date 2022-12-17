NFL Transactions: Saturday 12/17

Bears
- Bears elevated WR Nsimba Webster and TE Jake Tonges to their active roster.
Bills
- Bills elevated WR Cole Beasley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos activated OLB Randy Gregory and RT Billy Turner from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Broncos elevated RB Devine Ozigbo and QB Jarrett Guarantano to their active roster.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated WR Deven Thompkins and LB J.J. Russell to their active roster.
Cardinals
- Cardinals designated G Will Hernandez to return from injured reserve.
- Cardinals elevated DB Nate Hairston and DE Manny Jones to their active roster.
Chargers
- Chargers activated TE Donald Parham and DL Chris Hinton from injured reserve.
- Chargers elevated S Raheem Layne to their active roster.
- Chargers waived WR Jason Moore.
Commanders
- Commanders Elevate G Wes Martin.
Cowboys
- Cowboys activate LT Tyron Smith from injured reserve.
- Cowboys elevated C Brock Hoffman to their active roster.
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated WR Braylon Sanders to their active roster.
Eagles
- Eagles Elevate P Brett Kern & LB Christian Elliss
Falcons
- Falcons activated G Elijah Wilkinson from injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants elevated DB Landon Collins and QB Davis Webb to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants activated G Ben Bredeson from injured reserve.
- Giants placed G Joshua Ezeudu on injured reserve.
Jets
- Jets signed S Will Parks to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to their active roster.
- Jets elevated DL Tanzel Smart to their active roster.
Lions
- Lions elevated LB Jarrad Davis and QB Joshua Dobbs to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Lions activated RB Craig Reynolds from injured reserve
- Lions waived WR Tom Kennedy.
Panthers
- Panthers placed LB Brandon Smith on injured reserve.
Patriots
- Patriots activated DL Christian Barmore from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots placed OL Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve.
- Patriots elevated LB Jamie Collins to their active roster.
Raiders
- Raiders activated TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived WR D.J. Turner and TE Jacob Hollister.
- Raiders elevated T Sebastian Gutierrez and G Jordan Merideth to their active roster.
Rams
- Rams signed RB Malcolm Brown to their active roster.
Saints
- Saints activated C Erik McCoy from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed LB Zack Baun on injured reserve.
- Saints activated WR Chase Hansen from injured reserve.
- Saints elevated WR Kirk Merritt to their active roster.
- Saints waived LB Nephi Sewell.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed RB Wayne Gallman to their practice squad.
- Seahawks released LB Jaylen Smith from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans activated DE Jonathan Greenard from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed CB Jacobi Francis and RB Royce Freeman to their active roster.
- Texans elevated CB Will Redmond and TE Mason Schreck to their active roster.
- Texans placed RB Dameon Pierce, CB Derek Stingley, and DT Taylor Stallworth. on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans activated DB Lonnie Johnson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed RB Julius Chestnut, DB Davontae Harris, and OL Jordan Roos to their active roster.
- Titans placed WR C.J. Board and RB Dontrell Hilliard on injured reserve.
- Titans WR Mason Kinsey and LB Andre Smith to their active roster.
