NFL Transactions: Saturday 7/22

Browns
- Browns signed WR Austin Watkins.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed OL Ben Bartch on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets placed OT Duane Brown on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived WR Izaiah Gathings.
- Jets signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo and RB Damarea Crockett. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived RB Greg Bell.
- Lions signed RB Justin Jackson. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated C Jake Hanson from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed G Austin Corbett, NT John Penisini, DE Jalen Redmond and G Chandler Zavala on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed DB Josh Thompson on the active/non-football injury list.
- Titans placed DB Caleb Farley and OT Dillon Radunz on the active/PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed second-round QB Will Levis. (NFLTR)
