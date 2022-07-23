NFL Transactions: Saturday 7/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed second-round DL Logan Hall. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers placed CB Don Gardner and G Sadarius Hutcherson on the PUP list. 

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts claimed DT Byron Cowart off waivers from the Patriots. (NFLTR)
  • Cowboys waived DE Scott Patchan.

Packers

Rams

  • Rams signed QB Luis Perez. (NFLTR)

Ravens

Titans

