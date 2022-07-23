NFL Transactions: Saturday 7/23

Bengals
- Bengals placed OT La’el Collins on the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Bengals placed LB Joe Bachie, G Alex Cappa, DE Khalid Kareem, HB Samaje Perine and S Brandon Wilson on the PUP list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed second-round DL Logan Hall. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers placed CB Don Gardner and G Sadarius Hutcherson on the PUP list.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed DB Rashad Fenton, OT Lucas Niang, WR Justyn Ross and OT Prince Tega Wanogho on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts claimed DT Byron Cowart off waivers from the Patriots. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys waived DE Scott Patchan.
Packers
Rams
- Rams signed QB Luis Perez. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens waived CB Iman Marshall. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed third-round QB Malik Willis. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived DB Rodney Clemons.
- Titans placed LB Monty Rice, TE Tommy Hudson and K Caleb Shudak on the PUP list. (NFLTR)
