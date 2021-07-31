NFL Transactions: Saturday 7/31

49ers
- 49ers signed TE Jordan Matthews. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released WR Bennie Fowler.
Broncos
- Broncos activated DB Kary Vincent from the COVID-19 list.
Browns
- Browns signed WR Davion Davis. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed QB Brett Hundley and DT Joey Ivie. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed OLB Tuzar Skipper. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed LB Todd Davis and WR Damion Willis. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed OL Joe Looney. (NFLTR)
- Giants activated OT Matt Peart from the PUP list.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed WR Jeff Cotton. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets signed K Matt Ammendola.
- Jets released K Sam Ficken. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers placed G Simon Stepaniak on the retired list. (NFLTR)
- Packers activated DB Henry Black from the non-football injury list.
Patriots
- Patriots activated LB Anfernee Jennings and LB Brandon King from the PUP list.
Raiders
- Raiders placed K Daniel Carlson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed OLB Justin Houston. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed RB Devonta Freeman. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers TE Dax Raymond reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Titans
- Titans signed TE Luke Stocker. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived DB Quenton Meeks.
- Titans placed OL Brandon Kemp on injured reserve.
- Titans activated OLB Bud Dupree from the COVID-19 list.
- Titans OT Elijah Nkansah reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Washington
- Washington claimed OL Ross Reynolds off of waivers from the Dolphins. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed G Brandon Scherff and OT David Sharpe on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
