NFL Transactions: Saturday 7/31

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Broncos

  • Broncos activated DB Kary Vincent from the COVID-19 list.

Browns

Colts

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed WR Jeff Cotton. (NFLTR)

Jets

Packers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

  • Steelers TE Dax Raymond reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Titans

Washington

