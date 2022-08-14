NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/14

49ers
- 49ers activated TE Charlie Woerner from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals waived CB Abu Daramy-Swaray, RB Shermari Jones, and WR Pooka Williams Jr. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills waived OL Derek Kerstetter, OL Jordan Simmons, CB Olajiah Griffin and TE Jalen Wydermayer. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived CB Breon Borders, DL Kingsley Keke, OL Greg Long, OL Haggai Ndubuisi and RB Ronnie Rivers. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles waived OL William Dunkle and LB Ali Fayad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants activated LB Azeez Ojulari from the non-football injury list.
- Giants waived DB Michael Jacquet and G Josh Rivas.
- Giants released DB Jarrod Wilson. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activating OL Elgton Jenkins, TE Robert Tonyan and WR Christian Watson from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Packers signed K Ramiz Ahmed. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived K Gabe Brkic.
Panthers
- Panthers released CB Chris Westry, RB Darius Bradwell, TE Nate Becker, LB Kamal Martin and OG Wyatt Miller. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots re-signed DB Devin Hafford.
