NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bengals

Bills

  • Bills waived OL Derek Kerstetter, OL Jordan Simmons, CB Olajiah Griffin and TE Jalen Wydermayer. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

Eagles

  • Eagles waived OL William Dunkle and LB Ali Fayad. (NFLTR)

Giants

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots re-signed DB Devin Hafford.

