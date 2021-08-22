NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/22

Bengals
- Bengals signed DE Noah Spence. (NFLTR)
- Bengals waived DT Freedom Akinmoladun, QB Eric Dungey, C Lamont Gaillard and TE Cheyenne O’Grady.
- Bengals released S Kavon Frazier. (NFLTR)
- Bengals activated P Drue Chrisman from the non-football injury list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived WR T.J. Simmons, RB Troymaine Pope, LB Nate Brooks, S Lawrence White and OLB Quinton Bell. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles released S Blake Countess. (NFLTR)
- Eagles signed TE Cary Angeline. (NFLTR)
- Eagles waived WR Jhamon Ausbon and DB Lavert Hill. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints released WR Tommylee Lewis from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived TE Dominick Wood-Anderson. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings waived WR Warren Jackson and CB Dylan Mabin. (NFLTR)
