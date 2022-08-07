NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears waived LB C.J. Avery with an injury designation.
  • Bears signed LB Javin White. (NFLTR)

Bengals

Bills

Chiefs

Commanders

  • Commanders signed LB Nathan Gerry. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders signed S Steven Parker and TE Eli Wolf.
  • Commanders waived QB Cole Kelley, LB Bryce Notree and G Tyrese Robinson.
  • Commanders waived WR Jequez Ezzard with an injury designation.

Eagles

  • Eagles signed OT Jarrid Williams

Falcons

Jaguars

Packers

