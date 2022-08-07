NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/7

Bears
- Bears waived LB C.J. Avery with an injury designation.
- Bears signed LB Javin White. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals activated DE Khalid Kareem from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills activated G Rodger Saffold from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Bills signed FB Reggie Gilliam to a two-year extension. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived CB Deandre Baker. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed WR Devin Gray. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed LB Nathan Gerry. (NFLTR)
- Commanders signed S Steven Parker and TE Eli Wolf.
- Commanders waived QB Cole Kelley, LB Bryce Notree and G Tyrese Robinson.
- Commanders waived WR Jequez Ezzard with an injury designation.
Eagles
- Eagles signed OT Jarrid Williams.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DL Abdullah Anderson. (NFLTR)
- Falcons placed DL Vincent Taylor on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed RB Matt Colburn. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived RB Nathan Cottrell.
Packers
- Packers activated DB Keisean Nixon from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
