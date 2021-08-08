NFL Transactions: Sunday 8/8

Bears
- Bears signed OL Gage Cervenka. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed DT Lorenzo Neal. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived S Tedric Thompson.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed DT Xavier Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activated WR Rico Gafford and OL Shaq Calhoun from the COVID-19 list.
- Cardinals waived TE Bruno LaBelle with an injury designation.
Chiefs
- Chiefs placed TE Nick Keizer on the retired list.
- Chiefs signed G Bryan Witzmann. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed LB Darius Leonard to a five-year, $99M extension. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed TE Graham Adomitis. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived WR Gary Jennings with an injury designation.
Giants
- Giants claimed WR Matt Cole off waivers from the Jets. (NFLTR)
- Giants waived WR Andy Jones.
Falcons
- Falcons waived DT Deadrin Senat with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars claimed CB Lorenzo Burns off waivers from the Cardinals. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed S Ladarius Wiley. (NFLTR)
- Panthers re-signed DE Kendall Donnerson.
- Panthers waived DE Austin Larkin with an injury designation.
- Panthers waived OL David Moore.
Steelers
- Steelers signed RB Pete Guerriero. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington waived OT Cole Boozer. (NFLTR)
