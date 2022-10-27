NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/27

Bears
- Bears placed OL Lucas Patrick on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed DL Gerri Green to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bears released WR Reggie Roberson from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed S Nolan Turner to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers elevated CB Don Gardner and LB J.J. Russell to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Giants traded WR Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs. (NFLTR)
Giants
Eagles
- Eagles waived DE Tarron Jackson. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed DB Tevaughn Campbell off of the Raiders’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived DT Demetrius Taylor. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed RB John Lovett to their practice squad.
- Panthers released LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed G Jeremiah Kolone to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens elevated LB Devon Kennard and NT Isaiah Mack to their active roster.
- Ravens signed DB Daryl Worley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans released LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed DL Jaleel Johnson off of the Falcons’ practice squad.
- Texans signed WR Michael Young to their practice squad.
- Texans placed WR Drew Estrada on the practice squad injured list.
Vikings
