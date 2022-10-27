NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/27

Nate Bouda
Bears

  • Bears placed OL Lucas Patrick on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Bears signed DL Gerri Green to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Bears released WR Reggie Roberson from their practice squad.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed S Nolan Turner to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers elevated CB Don Gardner and LB J.J. Russell to their active roster.

Giants

  • Giants traded WR Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs. (NFLTR)

