NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/23

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers placed K Tristan Vizcaino on the practice squad COVID-19 list. 

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles placed DE Ryan Kerrigan on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles elevated DE Cameron Malveaux to their active roster. 
  • Eagles signed OT Casey Tucker to their practice squad. 

Falcons

Giants

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks activated WR Tyler Lockett from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks designated OT Jamarco Jones to return from injured reserve.
  • Seahawks signed LB Lakiem Williams to their practice squad

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings placed RB Dalvin Cook on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings placed CB Tye Smith on the COVID-19 list.
  • Vikings activated WR Dan Chisena and G Kyle Hinton from the COVID-19 list.
  • Vikings signed RB A.J. Rose to their practice squad.

Washington

