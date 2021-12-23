NFL Transactions: Thursday 12/23

49ers
- 49ers signed RB Brian Hill and S Jarrod Wilson to their roster. (NFLTR)
- 49ers elevated LB Curtis Robinson to their roster.
Bears
- Bears activated QB Andy Dalton and DE Mario Edwards Jr. from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed LB Sam Kamara to their active roster.
- Bears signed LB Ledarius Mack to their practice squad.
- Bears placed DT Akiem Hicks on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills activated LB Tyrel Dodson from the COVID-19 list.
Broncos
- Broncos placed C Lloyd Cushenberry on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed RB Damarea Crockett to their practice squad.
- Broncos placed practice squad OT Drew Himmelman on the COVID-19 list.
- Broncos released LB Avery Williamson from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns placed C JC Tretter on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Browns activated S Grant Delpit and OT James Hudson from the COVID-19 list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed RB Leonard Fournette and LB Lavonte David on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers placed WR Jaelon Darden and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches on the COVID-19 list.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed P Ryan Winslow and TE David Wells to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers placed K Tristan Vizcaino on the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Chiefs
- Chiefs activated DL Chris Jones from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs placed CB Charvarius Ward on the COVID-19 list.
- Chiefs signed P Johnny Townsend to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts placed OL Mark Glowinski on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys placed RB JaQuan Hardy on the COVID-19 list.
- Cowboys placed S Malik Hooker on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys activated DT Osa Odighizuwa from the COVID-19 list.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed TE Cethan Carter, OL Greg Mancz, and LB Duke Riley on their COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles placed DE Ryan Kerrigan on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Eagles elevated DE Cameron Malveaux to their active roster.
- Eagles signed OT Casey Tucker to their practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons placed DL Marlon Davidson on the COVID-19 list.
Giants
- Giants activated WR Kadarius Toney, OLB Oshane Ximines and S J.R. Reed from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed CB Darqueze Dennard to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants elevated WR Pharoh Cooper to their active roster.
- Giants activated OL Jonotthan Harrison from the practice squad COVID-19 list.
Jets
- Jets placed QB Joe Flacco and G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed S Kai Nacua to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions activated practice squad CBs Corey Ballentine and Nickell Robey-Coleman from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Lions placed WR Trinity Benson on the COVID-19 list.
Packers
- Packers activated DT Kenny Clark from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed C Pat Elflein, OL Dennis Daley and DE Austin Larkin on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders placed G Jermaine Eluemunor and DB Roderic Teamer on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed DB Tony Brown to their practice squad.
- Raiders released TE Matt Bushman from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams designated RB Cam Akers to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Rams activated DB Jake Gervase, S Antoine Brooks, DB JuJu Hughes and TE Johnny Mundt from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens placed TE Josh Oliver and QB Chris Streveler on the COVID-19 list.
- Ravens signed OT Adrian Ealy to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints placed QB Taysom Hill, QB Trevor Siemian, S Malcolm Jenkins, OL Jordan Mills, DT Christian Ringo, DE Jalyn Holmes, S Jeff Heath, LB Kaden Elliss and OL James Carpenter on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated WR Tyler Lockett from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks designated OT Jamarco Jones to return from injured reserve.
- Seahawks signed LB Lakiem Williams to their practice squad
Steelers
- Steelers placed DL Isaiah Buggs and RB Anthony McFarland on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans promoted DL Chris Smith to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed K Dominik Eberle to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans designated WR Danny Amendola and DE DeMarcus Walker to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Texans placed DL Roy Lopez, DL Jordan Jenkins CB Lonnie Johnson and DB Eric Murray on the COVID-19 list.
Titans
- Titans activated WR A.J. Brown and DB Chris Jackson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed OT Kendall Lamm on the COVID-19 list.
- Titans elevated OT Christian DiLauro, DL Kevin Strong and OL Daniel Munyer to their active roster.
Vikings
- Vikings placed RB Dalvin Cook on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed CB Tye Smith on the COVID-19 list.
- Vikings activated WR Dan Chisena and G Kyle Hinton from the COVID-19 list.
- Vikings signed RB A.J. Rose to their practice squad.
Washington
- Washington activated S Darrick Forrest, QB Taylor Heinicke, LB David Mayo and TE Temarrick Hemingway from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Washington released QB Jordan Ta’amu from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Washington placed G Zack Bailey on the COVID-19 list.
- Washington designated K Joey Slye to return from injured reserve.
