NFL Transactions: Thursday 3/10

49ers
- 49ers re-signed OL Jake Brendel to a one-year deal. (NFLTR)
- 49ers signed DL Kevin Givens, RB JaMycal Hasty, DL Maurice Hurst and OL Colton McKivitz to one-year extensions.
- 49ers signed QB Nate Sudfeld to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Bills
- Bills released OL Jon Feliciano. (NFLTR)
- Bills re-signed WR Jake Kumerow. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs tendered an ERFA contract to CB Deandre Baker. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions tendered ERFA contracts to Rashod Berry and Ryan McCollum. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Julian Stanford. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed LB Anthony Hines to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints re-signed DE Carl Granderson to a two-year deal. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans released CB Terrance Mitchell. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed OL Carson Green.
Titans
- Titans re-signed LS Morgan Cox to a one-year deal. (NFLTR)
- Titans released G Rodger Saffold. (NFLTR)
- Titans released OT Kendall Lamm. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived RB Darrynton Evans. (NFLTR)
