NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/26

Bears

  • Bears waived WR Javon Wims. (NFLTR)
  • Bears signed DB Dionte Ruffin.
  • Bears waived OL Michael Joseph from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Bills

  • Bills waived OL Forrest Lamp from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)

Broncos

  • Broncos waived WR DeVontre Dukes-Odoms from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers waived DL John Franklin from the PUP list with an injury settlement.

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

  • Cowboys waived LB Anthony Hines from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

  • Ravens traded CB Shaun Wade to the Patriots. (NFLTR)

Saints

Seahawks

Titans

Washington

