NFL Transactions: Thursday 8/26

Bears
- Bears waived WR Javon Wims. (NFLTR)
- Bears signed DB Dionte Ruffin.
- Bears waived OL Michael Joseph from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Bills
- Bills waived OL Forrest Lamp from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos waived WR DeVontre Dukes-Odoms from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived DL John Franklin from the PUP list with an injury settlement.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed CB Robert Alford on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived WR Antonio Callaway and TE Evan Baylis from injured reserve.
- Chiefs released WR Chad Williams and RB Elijah McGuire from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed TE Andrew Vollert.
- Colts placed T Eric Fisher on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Colts placed G Quenton Nelson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived LB Anthony Hines from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Eagles
- Eagles waived RB Kerryon Johnson from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons waived K Sterling Hofrichter from injured reserve.
Giants
- Giants traded K Ryan Santoso to the Panthers. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived WR Josh Imatorbhebhe and WR Tim Jones from injured reserve with injury settlements.
Jets
- Jets waived Michael Dwumfour and RB Austin Walter from injured reserve with injury settlements.
Panthers
- Panthers traded LB Denzel Perryman to the Raiders. (NFLTR)
- Panthers waived K Dominik Eberle. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Ravens traded CB Shaun Wade to the Patriots. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders waived LB Te’von Coney. (NFLTR)
- Raiders waived WR Trey Quinn and DT Darius Still from injured reserve with settlements. (NFLTR)
Ravens
Saints
- Saints activated DB KeiVarae Russell from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived DB Bryce Thompson with an injury designation.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed TE Ian Bunting. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed QB Ryan Tannehill, WR Geoff Swaim, and LB Justin March-Lillard on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed LB Cassh Maluia. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed RB Javian Hawkins and DB Nate Brooks. (NFLTR)
- Titans placed DL Kyle Peko on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans activated C Aaron Brewer from the PUP list.
Washington
- Washington waived TE Temarrick Hemingway. (NFLTR)
- Washington re-signed C Jon Toth.
