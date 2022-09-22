NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/22

Browns
- Browns elevated TE Miller Forristall and WR Chester Rogers. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers promoted DL Deadrin Senat to the active roster. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed DL Khalil Davis to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia to their practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed DE Mika Tafua and WR Dennis Houston to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers re-signed WR Travis Fulgham to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Packers released S Mike Brown from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed RB Raheem Blackshear off of the Bills’ practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed DE Takk McKinley off of the Titans’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed CB Shaun Jolly off of the Browns’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed TE Kendall Blanton off of the Chiefs’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Rams signed RB Malcolm Brown to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Rams waived RB Trey Ragas with an injury settlement.
- Rams waived OLB Keir Thomas.
Ravens
- Ravens signed EDGE Jason Pierre-Paul. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers elevated LB Delontae Scott to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans placed OL Jamarco Jones on injured reserve.
- Titans promoted TE Kevin Rader to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed OLB Wyatt Ray to their practice squad.
