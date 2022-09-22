NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/22

By
Nate Bouda
-

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Cowboys

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers signed RB Raheem Blackshear off of the Bills’ practice squad. 

Rams

  • Rams signed DE Takk McKinley off of the Titans’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Rams signed CB Shaun Jolly off of the Browns’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Rams signed TE Kendall Blanton off of the Chiefs’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Rams signed RB Malcolm Brown to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Rams waived RB Trey Ragas with an injury settlement.
  • Rams waived OLB Keir Thomas

Ravens

Steelers

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply