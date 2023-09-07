NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/7

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Chargers

  • Chargers waived WR Milton Wright from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)

Chiefs

Eagles

  • Eagles signed LB Kyron Johnson and DB Tiawan Mullen to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Eagles released WR Joseph Ngata and TE Brady Russell from their practice squad.

Packers

  • Packers waived RB Lew Nichols from injured reserve with a settlement.

Rams

  • Rams waived LB Ryan Smenda from injured reserve with a settlement.

Titans

Vikings

