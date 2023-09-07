NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/7

Bears
- Bears signed OL Matt Farniok to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers waived WR Milton Wright from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated TE Matt Bushman and DT Matt Dickerson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed LB Kyron Johnson and DB Tiawan Mullen to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Eagles released WR Joseph Ngata and TE Brady Russell from their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers waived RB Lew Nichols from injured reserve with a settlement.
Rams
- Rams waived LB Ryan Smenda from injured reserve with a settlement.
Titans
- Titans waived NT Tyler Shelvin from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed S Josh Metellus to a two-year, $13 million extension. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived DB Tay Gowan from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
