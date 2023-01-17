NFL Transactions: Tuesday 1/17

Bills
- Bills signed DT Cortez Broughton and WR Dezmon Patmon to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Bills released WR Tanner Gentry and LB Joe Giles-Harris from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed DT Willington Previlon, T Dylan Cook, CB Don Gardner, WR Kaylon Geiger, DL Mike Greene, T Grant Hermanns, RB Patrick Laird, CB Duron Lowe, OLB Hamilcar Rashed, T Justin Skule, OLB Charles Snowden, S Nolan Turner and TE David Wells to futures deals. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs designated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and TE Jody Fortson to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed RB Jerrion Ealy to their practice squad.
- Chiefs released DE Daniel Wise from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed WR Tyrie Cleveland to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Anthony Miller to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed OL John Leglue to a futures deal.
