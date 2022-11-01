NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/1

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bills

Broncos

  • Broncos traded OLB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins. (NFLTR)
  • Jets traded OLB Jacob Martin to the Broncos. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos signed OLB Zach McCloud to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos waived RB Devine Ozigbo.
  • Broncos released LB Kana’i Mauga from their practice squad.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed OLB JoJo Ozougwu
  • Buccaneers waived OT Fred Johnson.

Cardinals

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts traded RB Nyheim Hines to the Bills. (NFLTR)

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Broncos traded OLB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins. (NFLTR)
  • 49ers traded RB Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins. (NFLTR)
  • Dolphins placed OL Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve.
  • Dolphins activated OL Austin Jackson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Falcons

Jaguars

  • Falcons traded WR Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars. (NFLTR)

Jets

  • Jets traded OLB Jacob Martin to the Broncos. (NFLTR)

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Ravens

Saints

  • Saints released Jordan Brown and QB Jake Luton from their practice squad

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers traded WR Chase Claypool to the Bears. (NFLTR)
  • Commanders traded CB William Jackson to the Steelers. (NFLTR

Texans

Vikings

  • Lions traded TE T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings for draft compensation. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings placed TE Irv Smith Jr. on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

