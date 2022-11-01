NFL Transactions: Tuesday 11/1

49ers
- 49ers traded RB Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released DL Akeem Spence.
- 49ers signed WR Willie Snead to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released WR Malik Turner from their practice squad.
Bears
- Steelers traded WR Chase Claypool to the Bears. (NFLTR)
- Bears waived WR Isaiah Coulter.
Bills
- Colts traded RB Nyheim Hines to the Bills. (NFLTR)
- Falcons traded S Dean Marlowe to the Bills. (NFLTR)
- Bills activated CB Tre’Davious White from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Bills activated CB Xavier Rhodes from the practice squad injured list.
- Bills released DT Brandin Bryant and WR Isaiah Hodgins.
- Bills released CB Jordan Miller from their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos traded OLB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins. (NFLTR)
- Jets traded OLB Jacob Martin to the Broncos. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed OLB Zach McCloud to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived RB Devine Ozigbo.
- Broncos released LB Kana’i Mauga from their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed OLB JoJo Ozougwu.
- Buccaneers waived OT Fred Johnson.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals signed DE Eric Banks to their practice squad.
- Cardinals released OL Sage Doxtater and OL Danny Isidora from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs traded CB Rashad Fenton to the Falcons. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs activated CB Trent McDuffie from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed OLB Azur Kamara and WR Dazz Newsome to their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts traded RB Nyheim Hines to the Bills. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders traded CB William Jackson to the Steelers. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys waived NT Trysten Hill. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Broncos traded OLB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins. (NFLTR)
- 49ers traded RB Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins placed OL Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve.
- Dolphins activated OL Austin Jackson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons traded WR Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs traded CB Rashad Fenton to the Falcons. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed DE Amani Bledsoe to their practice squad.
Jaguars
- Falcons traded WR Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets traded OLB Jacob Martin to the Broncos. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions traded TE T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings for draft compensation. (NFLTR)
- Lions signed S Brady Breeze to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers waived RB Patrick Taylor. (NFLTR)
- Packers released LB Kobe Jones from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Nate McCrary to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Panthers released Gavin Heslop and John Lovett from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed P Michael Palardy and G/C Hayden Howerton to their practice squad.
- Patriots released K Tristan Vizcaino and OLB Ron’Dell Carter from their practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens activated OLBs Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo from injured list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed CB Daryl Worley to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints released Jordan Brown and QB Jake Luton from their practice squad
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived CB Sidney Jones. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed WR Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks released WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers traded WR Chase Claypool to the Bears. (NFLTR)
- Commanders traded CB William Jackson to the Steelers. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed LB Buddy Johnson to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Lions traded TE T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings for draft compensation. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed TE Irv Smith Jr. on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
