NFL Transactions: Tuesday 4/26

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Cardinals

Chargers

Jets

  • Jets exercised DT Quinnen Williams’ fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
  • Jets signed RB Bilal Powell to a one-day contract. (NFLTR)
  • Jets waived OT Cameron Clark with a failed physical designation.

Lions

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply