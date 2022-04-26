NFL Transactions: Tuesday 4/26

Bills
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed CB Antonio Hamilton. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals claimed OLB Ron’Dell Carter off of waivers from the Texans.
Chargers
- Chargers signed C Will Clapp. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets exercised DT Quinnen Williams’ fifth-year option. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed RB Bilal Powell to a one-day contract. (NFLTR)
- Jets waived OT Cameron Clark with a failed physical designation.
Lions
- Lions re-signed ERFA K Riley Patterson. (NFLTR)
