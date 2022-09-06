NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/6

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

  • Broncos waived WR Brandon Johnson from injured reserve with a settlement.

Browns

Cardinals

  • Cardinals released WR Jontre Kirklin from their practice squad.

Chiefs

Colts

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons waived TE John Raine from injured reserve with a settlement.

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars re-signed LB Ty Summers to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars waived K Jake Verity from injured reserve.

Jets

Lions

Panthers

  • Panthers released DE Drew Jordan from their practice squad.

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders signed WR Keelan Cole and G Alex Bars to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders placed OT Vitaliy Gurman on the practice squad injured list.
  • Raiders released DE Zach VanValkenburg from their practice squad.

Rams

Saints

Vikings

  • Vikings released DT T.Y. McGill from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings signed CB Duke Shelley to their practice squad.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply