NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/6

Broncos
- Broncos waived WR Brandon Johnson from injured reserve with a settlement.
Browns
- Browns re-signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals released WR Jontre Kirklin from their practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DB James Wiggins to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs released DE Azur Kamara from their practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed RB Phillip Lindsay to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins released LB Brennan Scarlett from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles placed OT Andre Dillard on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons waived TE John Raine from injured reserve with a settlement.
Giants
- Giants signed WR Marcus Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released WR C.J. Board from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars re-signed LB Ty Summers to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived K Jake Verity from injured reserve.
Jets
- Jets released WR Calvin Jackson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jets signed WR Diontae Spencer to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions released TE Derrick Deese from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers released DE Drew Jordan from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed WR Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Patriots promoted C James Ferentz to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Keelan Cole and G Alex Bars to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed OT Vitaliy Gurman on the practice squad injured list.
- Raiders released DE Zach VanValkenburg from their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams waived RB Xavier Jones. (NFLTR)
- Rams waived DB Tyler Hall with an injury settlement.
Saints
- Saints signed LB Chase Hansen to their active roster.
- Saints signed QB Jake Luton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings released DT T.Y. McGill from injured reserve with an injury settlement. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed CB Duke Shelley to their practice squad.
