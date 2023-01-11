NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/11

Bengals
- Bengals designated S Tycen Anderson to return from injured reserve.
Bills
- Bills designated S Micah Hyde and WR Jamison Crowder to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed DT Jordan Jackson to a futures contract.
- Broncos released WR Kaden Davis, LB Olakunle Fatukasi and OT George Moore from their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns signed RB Nate McCrary to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed P Nolan Cooney, LS Joe Fortunato and K Elliot Fry to futures deals.
Cowboys
- Cowboys designated NT Johnathan Hankins to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed WR James Washington to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed G Solomon Kindley to a futures deal.
Lions
- Lions signed TE Derrick Deese to a futures deal.
Saints
- Saints signed G Koda Martin and DB Troy Pride to futures deals. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Dez Fitzpatrick, DB Madre Harper, DB Kenny Robinson and DB Chris Wilcox to futures deals. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed DE Demone Harris to a futures deal.
Vikings
- Vikings designated OT Blake Brandel to return from injured reserve.
