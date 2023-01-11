NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/11

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Bengals designated S Tycen Anderson to return from injured reserve.  

Bills

Broncos

  • Broncos signed DT Jordan Jackson to a futures contract.
  • Broncos released WR Kaden Davis, LB Olakunle Fatukasi and OT George Moore from their practice squad.

Browns

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed P Nolan Cooney, LS Joe Fortunato and K Elliot Fry to futures deals.

Cowboys

Giants

Lions

Saints

Steelers

Texans

Vikings

  • Vikings designated OT Blake Brandel to return from injured reserve.  

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply