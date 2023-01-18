NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/18

By
Nate Bouda
-

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers signed LB J.J. Russell and OT Michael Niese to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

Falcons

Panthers

Patriots

Ravens

  • Ravens signed TE Ben Mason to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

Vikings

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply