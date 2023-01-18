NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/18

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed LB J.J. Russell and OT Michael Niese to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed K Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed OL Kyle Hinton to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers signed DB Myles Dorn to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed TE Ben Mason to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed DE Curtis Weaver to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
