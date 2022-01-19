NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/9

Bears
- Jets signed CB Lamar Jackson to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Bengals
Browns
- Browns signed RB John Kelly to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed CB Rashard Robinson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia, CB Breon Borders, CB Nate Brooks, DE Matt Dickerson, TE Alex Ellis, S Javon Hagan, OL Danny Isidora, OL Koda Martin, RB Jaylen Samuels, TE Bernhard Seikovits, OL Eric Smith, LB Joe Walker, TE David Wells, CB Jace Whittaker and TE Deon Yelder to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed DT Andrew Billings and OT Roderick Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs released RB Elijah Mcguire from their practice squad.
- Chiefs activated practice squad TE Mark Vital from the COVID-19 list.
- Chiefs signed WR Chris Finke to a futures contract.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed DT Austin Faoliu and DT Josiah Bronson to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed CB Quincy Wilson to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles activated DT Marlon Tuipulotu from the COVID-19 list.
Jets
- Jets signed DE Bradlee Anae to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers waived DL Kingsley Keke. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers activated DT Phil Hoskins from the COVID-19 list.
Raiders
- Raiders signed OT William Sweet and WR Javon Wims to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DE Alex Tchangam to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed LS Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed WR Steven Sims and CB Isaiah Johnson to futures contracts.
- Steelers activated LB Buddy Johnson and DB James Pierre from the COVID-19 list. Johnson remains on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans placed CB Greg Mabin on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Washington
- Washington signed CB D.J. Hayden to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
