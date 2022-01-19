NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/9

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Bears

Bengals

  • Bengals signed DT Zach Kerr off of the Cardinals’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed DT Andrew Billings and OT Roderick Johnson to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Chiefs released RB Elijah Mcguire from their practice squad. 
  • Chiefs activated practice squad TE Mark Vital from the COVID-19 list. 
  • Chiefs signed WR Chris Finke to a futures contract. 

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Jets

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers activated DT Phil Hoskins from the COVID-19 list. 

Raiders

  • Raiders signed OT William Sweet and WR Javon Wims to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Rams

  • Rams signed WR Warren Jackson and TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed DE Alex Tchangam to a futures contract. (NFLTR)

Steelers

Titans

Washington

