NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/11

Bills
- Bills placed LB Matt Milano and DT DaQuan Jones on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bills promoted LB A.J. Klein to their active roster.
- Bills designated LB Baylon Spector to return from injured reserve.
- Bills signed DT Andrew Brown to their practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos released WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts placed QB Anthony Richardson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed QB Kellen Mond to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed WR Anthony Miller to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Commanders
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed LB Rashaan Evans to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed RB De’Von Achane on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins designated RB Jeff Wilson to return from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons re-signed LB Andre Smith and WR Keilahn Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Falcons released WR Zay Malone and WR C.J. Saunders to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants signed OT Yodny Cajuste to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets placed OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Jets promoted WR Irvin Charles to their active roster.
- Jets released DL Jalyn Holmes from their practice squad.
- Jets signed OT Dennis Kelly and DE Elerson Smith to their practice squad.
Lions
- Lions designated DB Khalil Dorsey to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers waived DB Sam Webb.
- Panthers signed Dicaprio Bootle to their active roster.
- Panthers signed DT Jayden Peevy to their practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Malik Flowers to their practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed LB Olakunle Fatukasi to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed TE J.P. Holtz, WR Jontre Kriklin and G Tommy Kraemer to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed CB Jason Verrett to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Texans designated WR Noah Brown to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings placed WR Justin Jefferson and QB Nick Mullens on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed WRs N’Keal Harry and Trishton Jackson to their active roster.
- Vikings signed WR Dan Chisena, TE Troy Fumagalli and QB Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
- Vikings designated RB Kene Nwangwu to return from injured reserve.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!