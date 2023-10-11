NFL Transactions: Wednesday 10/11

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Broncos

Colts

Commanders

  • Commanders designated DL Efe Obada to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Cowboys

Dolphins

Falcons

  • Falcons re-signed LB Andre Smith and WR Keilahn Harris to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Falcons released WR Zay Malone and WR C.J. Saunders to their practice squad.

Giants

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Raiders

  • Raiders signed WR Malik Flowers to their practice squad.

Rams

Saints

Texans

Vikings

