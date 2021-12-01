NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/1

49ers
- 49ers signed LB Justin March and S Doug Middleton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- 49ers placed WR Devin Funchess on the practice squad injured list.
- 49ers released S Kai Nacua from their practice squad.
Bears
- Bears signed DB Dee Virgin to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos placed C Brett Jones on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed G Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts designated DB Khari Willis to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated WR Amari Cooper from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins designated WR Devante Parker and OL Greg Mancz to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed C Luke Juriga to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed QB Jake Fromm off of the Bills’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets activated WR Denzel Mims from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Jets designated OT Chuma Edoga to return from injured reserve.
Lions
- Lions signed LB Curtis Bolton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Lions released OT Darrin Paulo from their practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots designated LB Jamie Collins to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Patriots waived K Quinn Nordin.
- Patriots released DB Thakarius Keyes from their practice squad
Raiders
- Raiders signed LS Carson Tinker.
Rams
- Rams designated OLB Justin Hollins to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed DB Robert Jackson and DB Blake Countess to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Ravens placed K Jake Verity on the practice squad injured list
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DB Elijah Benton and WR Cade Johnson to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers placed OL Joe Haeg on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers activated WR Ray-Ray McCloud from the COVID-19 list.
Vikings
- Vikings designated DT Michael Pierce to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed WR Olabisi Johnson on the COVID-19 list.
