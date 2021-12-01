NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/1

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Broncos

Buccaneers

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

  • Dolphins designated WR Devante Parker and OL Greg Mancz to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Eagles

Giants

  • Giants signed QB Jake Fromm off of the Bills’ practice squad. (NFLTR)

Jets

Lions

  • Lions signed LB Curtis Bolton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Lions released OT Darrin Paulo from their practice squad. 

Patriots

  • Patriots designated LB Jamie Collins to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Patriots waived K Quinn Nordin.
  • Patriots released DB Thakarius Keyes from their practice squad

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed DB Elijah Benton and WR Cade Johnson to their practice squad.

Steelers

Vikings

