NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/14

Broncos
- Broncos designated OLB Randy Gregory and RT Billy Turner to return from injured reserve (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed WR Freddie Swain off of the Dolphins’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Broncos placed DE Jake Martin on injured reserve.
- Broncos signed RB Tyreik McAllister and DE Wyatt Ray to their practice squad.
Browns
- Browns signed LB Jermaine Carter to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Browns signed LB Storey Jackson and WR Marquez Stevenson to their practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed CB Anthony Chesley to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed OLB Hamilcar Rashed Jr to their practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed QB Kyler Murray and WR Rondale Moore on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals designated OL Will Hernandez to return from injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed TE Maxx Williams to their active roster.
- Cardinals signed QB Carson Strong to their practice squad.
- Cardinals re-signed CB Jace Whittaker.
- Cardinals signed QB David Blough off of the Vikings’ practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs designated WR Mecole Hardman to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys claimed CB Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Texans. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys placed T Terence Steele and DT Johnathan Hankins on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys signed DT Anthony Rush to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys released LB Malik Jefferson from their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed WR DaeSean Hamilton and CB Ka’dar Hollman to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles designated TE Dallas Goedert to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed QB Marcus Mariota on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed WR Jaydon Mickens to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Giants released OT Roy Mbaeteka from their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed OL Eric Smith to their practice squad.
Packers
- Packers activated T Caleb Jones from the non-football illness list.
Patriots
- Patriots designated DT Christian Barmore to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders designated TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed DL Khalil Davis and DB Richard LeCounte to their practice squad.
Saints
- Saints claimed RB Eno Benjamin off of waivers from the Texans. (NFLTR)
- Saints placed RB Mark Ingram on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Saints designated C Erik McCoy and LB Chase Hansen to return from injured reserve.
- Saints signed G Josh Andrews to their practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers placed DL Chris Wormley on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed DT Jonathan Marshall off of the Jets’ practice squad.
Texans
- Texans signed QB Jeff Driskel to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Texans signed WR D.J. Montgomery to their practice squad.
- Texans placed WR Jalen Camp on the practice squad injured list.
- Texans activated OT Jordan Steckler from the practice squad injured list.
Titans
- Titans designated LB Zach Cunningham to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed RB Jonathan Ward to their practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed CB Kalon Barnes off of the Dolphins’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Vikings signed LB William Kwenkeu to their active roster.
- Vikings signed DL Sheldon Day to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Vikings placed T Blake Brandel on injured reserve.
