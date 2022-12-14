NFL Transactions: Wednesday 12/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

Broncos

  • Broncos designated OLB Randy Gregory and RT Billy Turner to return from injured reserve (NFLTR)
  • Broncos signed WR Freddie Swain off of the Dolphins’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos placed DE Jake Martin on injured reserve.
  • Broncos signed RB Tyreik McAllister and DE Wyatt Ray to their practice squad.

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chiefs

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

  • Giants signed WR Jaydon Mickens to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Giants released OT Roy Mbaeteka from their practice squad.  

Jets

  • Jets signed OL Eric Smith to their practice squad. 

Packers

  • Packers activated T Caleb Jones from the non-football illness list. 

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Saints

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings signed CB Kalon Barnes off of the Dolphins’ practice squad. (NFLTR
  • Vikings signed LB William Kwenkeu to their active roster.
  • Vikings signed DL Sheldon Day to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings placed T Blake Brandel on injured reserve. 

