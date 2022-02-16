NFL Transactions: Wednesday 2/16

Bears
- Bears signed LS Beau Brinkley and P Ryan Winslow to futures deals. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns waived WR Derrick Willies from the retired list. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived C Donell Stanley. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers signed OL Brandon Walton to a futures deal.
Falcons
- Falcons released OLB Dante Fowler. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams signed WR Landen Akers, T Chandler Brewer, DB Antoine Brooks Jr, DE Earnest Brown IV, DB Tyler Hall, RB Javian Hawkins, G Jeremiah Kolone, WR J.J. Koski, TE Kyle Markway, DB Kareem Orr, T Max Pircher and DE Jonah Williams to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed RB Darwin Thompson to a futures deal. (NFLTR)
