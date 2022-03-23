NFL Transactions: Wednesday 3/22

49ers
- 49ers re-signed RB Jeff Wilson. (NFLTR)
- 49ers re-signed CB Dontae Johnson. (NFLTR)
- 49ers re-signed DL Jordan Willis. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears signed OL Dakota Dozier. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers re-signed DE William Gholston. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs traded WR Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed C Austin Reiter. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs signed S Deon Bush. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed DE Efe Obada. (NFLTR)
- Commanders re-signed CB Danny Johnson. (NFLTR)
- Commanders re-signed ERFA DE Bunmi Rotimi.
Cowboys
- Cowboys re-signed DL Carlos Watkins. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Chiefs traded WR Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. (NFLTR)
- Dolphins signed LT Terron Armstead. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons re-signed S Erik Harris. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed DT Justin Ellis. (NFLTR)
Lions
- Lions waived TE Jordan Thomas with a non-football injury designation. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers re-signed CB Rashaan Melvin. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots re-signed CB Malcolm Butler. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Demarcus Robinson. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed DT Kyle Peko. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams re-signed ERFA QB John Wolford. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed CB Justin Coleman. (NFLTR)
Texans
- Texans signed FB Andy Janovich. (NFLTR)
- Texans waived LB Josh Watson. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans re-signed LB Dylan Cole. (NFLTR)
Vikings
