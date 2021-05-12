NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/12

49ers
- 49ers waived RB Austin Walter. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed fifth-round S Caden Sterns. (NFLTR)
- Broncos signed OT Ryan Pope. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed second-round CB Asante Samuel Jr. (NFLTR)
Colts
- Colts signed OT Eric Fisher. (NFLTR)
- Colts waived C/G Sam Jones. (NFLTR)
- Colts signed DT Antwaun Woods. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons waived K Elliot Fry. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams waived LS Colin Holba. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed DB Eric Burrell and RB Stevie Scott.
Washington
- Washington signed LT Charles Leno. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!