NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/25

By
Nate Bouda
-

Cardinals

  • Cardinals signed third-round OLB Cameron Thomas. (NFLTR)

Dolphins

  • Dolphins signed third-round LB Channing Tindall. (NFLTR)

Falcons

  • Falcons signed second-round LB Troy Andersen. (NFLTR)

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed third-round LB Chad Muma. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars signed third-round OL Luke Fortner. (NFLTR)

Raiders

Rams

  • Rams waived DL Dion Novil. (NFLTR)

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed third-round OT Abraham Lucas. (NFLTR)

