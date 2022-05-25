NFL Transactions: Wednesday 5/25

Cardinals
- Cardinals signed third-round OLB Cameron Thomas. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed third-round LB Channing Tindall. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons signed second-round LB Troy Andersen. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed third-round LB Chad Muma. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed third-round OL Luke Fortner. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed DL Tyler Lancaster. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams waived DL Dion Novil. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints waived TE Ethan Wolf from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed third-round OT Abraham Lucas. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!