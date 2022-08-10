NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/10

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

Bengals

Broncos

  • Broncos signed RBs JaQuan Hardy and Stevie Scott. (NFLTR)
  • Broncos waived RB Tyreik Mcallister with an injury designation.
  • Broncos placed LB Christopher Allen on injured reserve.

Browns

Chargers

  • Chargers OT Andrew Trainer reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles signed RB DeAndre Torrey.

Jaguars

Packers

Raiders

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

Texans

  • Dolphins traded TE Adam Shaheen to the Texans. (NFLTR)
  • Texans placed RB Darius Anderson on injured reserve. 

Titans

  • Titans DB Michael Griffin reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

