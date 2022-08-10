NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/10

49ers
- 49ers signed CB Ken Crawley. (NFLTR)
- 49ers waived S Leon O’Neal Jr.
Bears
- Bears activated LB Roquan Smith from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals activated RT La’el Collins from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Broncos
- Broncos signed RBs JaQuan Hardy and Stevie Scott. (NFLTR)
- Broncos waived RB Tyreik Mcallister with an injury designation.
- Broncos placed LB Christopher Allen on injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns placed WR Jakeem Grant on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers OT Andrew Trainer reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Dolphins
- Dolphins traded TE Adam Shaheen to the Texans. (NFLTR)
Eagles
- Eagles signed RB DeAndre Torrey.
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars waived DL Jeremiah Ledbetter with an injury designation.
Packers
- Packers released LS Steven Wirtel. (NFLTR)
- Packers waived WR Osirus Mitchell with an injury designation.
- Packers signed RB Dexter Williams and S Micah Abernathy. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed WR Chris Lacy. (NFLTR)
- Raiders released WR Jordan Veasy.
Saints
- Saints signed QB K.J. Costello and S Jack Koerner. (NFLTR)
- Saints released RB Malcolm Brown. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived DB Bryce Thompson with an injury designation.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed CB Jameson Houston. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks waived OL Keenan Forbes.
Steelers
- Steelers claimed DE Hamilcar Rashed off waivers from the Jets. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived LB Ulysees Gilbert with an injury designation.
Texans
- Texans placed RB Darius Anderson on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans DB Michael Griffin reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
