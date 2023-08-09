NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/9

49ers
- 49ers signed RB Jeremy McNichols. (NFLTR)
- 49ers released CB Terrance Mitchell from injured reserve with a settlement. (NFLTR)
Bears
- Bears TE Jake Tonges reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Bears activated WR Dante Pettis. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Chargers
- Chargers signed OT Matt Kaskey. (NFLTR)
- Chargers waived OT Nicolas Melsop with injury designation.
Jets
- Jets OT Yodny Cajuste reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Lions
- Lions signed RB Devine Ozigbo. (NFLTR)
- Lions waived WR Avery Davis.
- Lions waived DB Jarren Williams from injured reserve with a settlement.
Panthers
- Panthers waived DT John Penisini from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Panthers DE Jalen Redmond reverted to the PUP list after clearing waivers.
Patriots
- Patriots signed LB Joe Giles-Harris. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders activated DL Neil Farrell from NFI list. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated WR Rashod Bateman from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Ravens signed DT Broderick Washington to a three-year extension. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints re-signed TE J.P. Holtz. (NFLTR)
- Saints waived G Koda Martin with an injury designation.
Seahawks
- Seahawks DB Andrew Whitaker reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Seahawks waived DE Joshua Onujiogu with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Seahawks signed DT Anthony Montalvo.
Steelers
- Steelers WR Ja’Marcus Bradley reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
