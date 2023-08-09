NFL Transactions: Wednesday 8/9

49ers

Bears

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers signed OT Matt Kaskey. (NFLTR)
  • Chargers waived OT Nicolas Melsop with injury designation. 

Jets

  • Jets OT Yodny Cajuste reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Lions

Panthers

  • Panthers waived DT John Penisini from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers DE Jalen Redmond reverted to the PUP list after clearing waivers.

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks DB Andrew Whitaker reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Seahawks waived DE Joshua Onujiogu with an injury designation. (NFLTR)
  • Seahawks signed DT Anthony Montalvo.

Steelers

