AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Travon Walker, Titans

Colts

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday spoke with QB Matt Ryan about his poor performance and said he needs to do better: “Casual and careless. It’s killing the football team.” (Zak Keefer)

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports wonders if Colts GM Chris Ballard is safe for another season under owner Jim Irsay given the tumultuous season in Indianapolis.

Jaguars

Jaguars’ first overall pick OLB Travon Walker was asked about his rookie season so far and if he felt he has underperformed.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been a challenge to keep my confidence, but it’s been a challenge to keep myself from pressing to make plays,” Walker said, via JaguarsWire.com. “Once I start pressing make plays, then sometimes things just don’t go as I want them to go. So I just focus in and try to make the plays that I’m supposed to make.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson was waiting on MRI results of Walker’s right ankle but noted that S Andre Cisco (shoulder) will be day-to-day, while S Andrew Wingard (shoulder) is fine. (Michael DiRocco)

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel told reports that DT Jeffery Simmons is not at 100 percent and his health has been something they’ve been managing: “I appreciate his willingness to work through it.” (Jim Wyatt)

Titans RB Dontrell Hilliard won't be available vs. the Chargers but is doing much better after the neck injury yesterday. (Turron Davenport)