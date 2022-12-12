AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Travon Walker, Titans

By
Nate Bouda
-

Colts

  • Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday spoke with QB Matt Ryan about his poor performance and said he needs to do better: “Casual and careless. It’s killing the football team.” (Zak Keefer)
  • Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports wonders if Colts GM Chris Ballard is safe for another season under owner Jim Irsay given the tumultuous season in Indianapolis.

Jaguars

Jaguars’ first overall pick OLB Travon Walker was asked about his rookie season so far and if he felt he has underperformed.

“I wouldn’t say it’s been a challenge to keep my confidence, but it’s been a challenge to keep myself from pressing to make plays,” Walker said, via JaguarsWire.com. “Once I start pressing make plays, then sometimes things just don’t go as I want them to go. So I just focus in and try to make the plays that I’m supposed to make.”

Titans

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply