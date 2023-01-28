Broncos Met With Jim Harbaugh Last Week, Despite Prior Announcement He Was Staying At Michigan

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Broncos owner Greg Penner and Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met last week in Ann Arbor to discuss the team’s head coaching job. However, a deal still did not materialize.

Harbaugh announced two weeks ago that he was staying at Michigan, but Penner and GM George Paton opted to do their due diligence and traveled to Ann Arbor.

Schefter explains that this is how the Broncos have been operating during their head coaching search. The initial meeting with Harbaugh was a video interview and he later pulled out of head-coaching searches.

According to Schefter, Denver has “moved on” and is continuing their discussions with several other candidates for their head coaching position.

The list of candidates for the Broncos’ job includes:

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed) Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Interviewed) Former Colts & Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interviewed)

Harbaugh drew interest from the Vikings last year and appeared to be a finalist for the job before they hired Kevin O’Connell. Minnesota never made Harbaugh an offer and he signed an extension with Michigan, saying at the time he was done flirting with the NFL.

Harbaugh, 59, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 74-25 (71.8 percent). That includes a 1-6 record in bowl games and two trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as the news is available.