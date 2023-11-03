NFL Transactions: Friday 11/3

Bears
- Bears signed DE Khalid Kareem to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals placed DB Tycen Anderson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Commanders
- Commanders signed LB Jabril Cox and CB Tariq Castro-Fields to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Giants
- Giants signed WR Gunner Olszewski to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Giants placed K Graham Gano on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Giants signed K Cade York off of the Titans’ practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars re-signed OL Ben Bartch to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars released OL Coy Cronk from their practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers claimed CB David Long Jr off waivers from the Raiders. (NFLTR)
- Panthers placed LB Claudin Cherelus on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots placed OT Calvin Anderson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings designated WR Jalen Nailor to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
