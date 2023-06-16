NFL Transactions: Friday 6/16

Cleared Waivers
- DB Vernon Scott (CAR)
- DB Anthony Witherstone (KC)
- DB Collin Duncan (LAR)
- K Christopher Dunn (LAR)
- G Yasir Durant (NO)
- WR Malik Flowers (NO)
- RB SaRodorick Thompson (NO)
Bears
- Bears signed second-round DT Gervon Dexter and second-round CB Tyrique Stevenson. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons placed RB Avery Williams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Falcons waived QB Austin Aune and WR Justin Marshall.
- Falcons signed WR Chris Blair, DL Albert Huggins and K Matthew Trickett.
Giants
- Giants WR Dre Miller reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed fourth-round pick CB Jakorian Bennett. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed OL Billy Price. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers waived S Scott Nelson. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!