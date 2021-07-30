NFL Transactions: Friday 7/30

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

Browns

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers activated S Jordan Whitehead from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Buccaneers waived S Augie Contressa.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs waived LS Drew Scott.
  • Chiefs activated LS James Winchester from the COVID-19 list.

Colts

Dolphins

  • Dolphins activated Larnel Coleman from the COVID-19 list.
  • Dolphins waived G Ross Reynolds.

Falcons

Jaguars

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

Saints

Steelers

Titans

Washington

