NFL Transactions: Friday 7/30

Bills
- Bills signed TE Bug Howard. (NFLTR)
Browns
- Browns placed WR Derrick Willies on the retired list. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated S Jordan Whitehead from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived S Augie Contressa.
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived LS Drew Scott.
- Chiefs activated LS James Winchester from the COVID-19 list.
Colts
- Colts placed T Julie’n Davenport on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins activated Larnel Coleman from the COVID-19 list.
- Dolphins waived G Ross Reynolds.
Falcons
- Falcons activated TE Lee Smith from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Falcons signed WR J’Mon Moore. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived LB Leon Jacobs with a failed physical designation.
- Jaguars released K Aldrick Rosas with a non-football injury designation. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars signed WR Tevin Jones.
Panthers
- Panthers activated DT Phil Hoskins from the PUP list.
Patriots
- Patriots activated rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Patriots signed OT Jerald Hawkins. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders activated RB Kenyan Drake and DT Darius Stills from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
- Raiders placed RB Theo Riddick on the retired list. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens activated DB Anthony Averett from the NFI list.
Saints
- Saints re-signed WR Tommylee Lewis. (NFLTR)
- P.J. Williams & K Wil Lutz From NFI List” (Edit)”>Saints activated DB P.J. Williams and G Derrick Kelly from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed TE Marcus Baugh. (NFLTR)
- Steelers waived TE Dax Raymond with an injury designation.
Titans
- Titans signed C Spencer Pulley. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed C Patrick Morris. (NFLTR)
- Titans waived OT Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation.
Washington
- Washington activated DT Devaroe Lawrence from the non-football injury list. (NFLTR)
