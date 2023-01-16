NFL Transactions: Monday 1/16

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed DB A.J. Parker to a futures contract. 

Buccaneers

Chargers

Cowboys

Dolphins

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed QB Nathan Rourke. (NFLTR)

Jets

Ravens

Seahawks

Vikings

  • Vikings signed WR Trishton Jackson, WR Blake Proehl, CB Tay Gowan, TE Nick Muse, OLB Benton Whitley and C Josh Sokol to futures contracts. (NFLTR)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply