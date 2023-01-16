NFL Transactions: Monday 1/16

49ers
- 49ers signed DB A.J. Parker to a futures contract.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers activated C Ryan Jensen from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Buccaneers waived LB J.J. Russell.
Chargers
- Chargers signed G Zack Bailey, WR Keelan Doss, WR John Hightower, DB Michael Jacquet, TE Hunter Kampmoyer, DE Carlo Kemp, LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams, DT David Moa, OT Austen Pleasants, RB Larry Rountree, DE Ty Shelby and DB Mark Webb to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Cowboys
- Cowboys activated DT Johnathan Hankins from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cowboys elevated CB Xavier Rhodes and OT Aviante Collins to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed T Josiah Bronson, OL Lester Cotton, CB Tino Ellis, LB Cameron Goode, WR Braylon Sanders, T Kion Smith and DT Jaylen Twyman to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed QB Nathan Rourke. (NFLTR)
Jets
- Jets claimed NT Isaiah Mack off of waivers from the Seahawks. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed WR Shemar Bridges, DB Bopete Keyes, LB Jeremiah Moon, DT Rayshad Nichols, G John Simpson and WR Mike Thomas to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed G Greg Eiland, LB Chris Garrett, DT Jarrod Hewitt, WR Cade Johnson, OT Jalen McKenzie, DB Chris Steele, RB Darwin Thompson, WR Connor Wedington and WR Easop Winston to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings signed WR Trishton Jackson, WR Blake Proehl, CB Tay Gowan, TE Nick Muse, OLB Benton Whitley and C Josh Sokol to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!