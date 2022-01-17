NFL Transactions: Monday 1/17

Bengals
- Bengals placed DT Larry Ogunjobi on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Bengals activated OL Xavier Su’a-Filo from injured reserve.
Broncos
- Broncos claimed P Corliss Waitman off waivers from the Steelers. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals activated DL J.J. Watt from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals activated LB Zeke Turner from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals elevated DL Zach Kerr and DB Kevin Peterson to their active roster.
- Cardinals waived DB Breon Borders.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed T Isaac Alarcon, DB Kyron Brown, DB Tyler Coyle, QB Ben DiNucci, RB Jaquan Hardy, G Braylon Jones, WR Brandon Smith, TE Ian Bunting, OT Aviante Collins, WR Robert Foster, RB Nick Ralston, RB Ito Smith and LB Devante Bond to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated OL Lucas Patrick from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Patriots
- Patriots signed WR Tre Nixon, K Quinn Nordin, WR Malcolm Perry, RB Devine Ozigbo, OL Will Sherman and WR Kristian Wilkerson to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
- Patriots activate DB Jalen Mills and DB Shaun Wade from the COVID-19 list.
Raiders
- Raiders signed S Jordan Brown, G Lester Cotton, DB Kavon Frazier, C Hroniss Grasu, DE Gerri Green, C Brett Heggie, DL P.J. Johnson, LB Justin March-Lillard, OL Jeremiah Poutasi, RB Trey Ragas, WR Dillon Stoner and WR D.J. Turner to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams elevated S Eric Weddle and DB Blake Countess to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Ravens
- Ravens signed DB Kevon Seymour to a one-year deal. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans designated FB Tory Carter to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans activated practice squad RB Jordan Wilkins from the COVID-19 list.
