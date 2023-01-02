NFL Transactions: Monday 1/2

Bengals
- Bengals signed CB Allan George to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bengals elevated QB Jake Browning to their active roster.
Bills
- Bills elevated WR Cole Beasley and OL Alec Anderson to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Falcons
- Falcons released WR Cameron Batson from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed DE Taco Charlton to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers placed CB Jaycee Horn on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed S Mike Brown to their active roster.
- Titans placed S Andrew Adams on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed DB Nate Meadors to their practice squad.
