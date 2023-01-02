NFL Transactions: Monday 1/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bengals

  • Bengals signed CB Allan George to their active roster. (NFLTR)
  • Bengals elevated QB Jake Browning to their active roster.

Bills

  • Bills elevated WR Cole Beasley and OL Alec Anderson to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Falcons

Jaguars

Panthers

Titans

