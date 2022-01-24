NFL Transactions: Monday 1/24

Bills
- Bills signed DT Brandin Bryant, OL Jacob Capra, WR Tanner Gentry, LB Joe Giles-Harris, CB Tim Harris, WR Isaiah Hodgins, DE Mike Love, CB Nick McCloud, TE Quintin Morris and S Josh Thomas to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed K Jose Borregales, RB Kenjon Barner, TE Codey McElroy, G John Molchon, OLB Elijah Ponder, DL Benning Potoa’e, DL Will Previlon, DL Kobe Smith, CB Rashard Robinson and S Troy Warner to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Chiefs
- Chiefs waived WR Josh Gordon. (NFLTR)
- Chiefs activated DT Khalen Saunders from injured reserve.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DT Rashaad Coward to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Saints
- Saints signed RB Josh Adams and WR Kirk Merritt to future contracts. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Anthony Miller to a futures contract. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans signed S Jamal Carter, OL Christian DiLauro, TE Austin Fort, OL Derwin Gray, QB Kevin Hogan, WR Cody Hollister, LB Joe Jones, WR Mason Kinsey, OL Daniel Munyer, OL Jordan Roos and LB Tuzar Skipper to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
- Titans activated DB Greg Mabin from the COVID-19 list.
