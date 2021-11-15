NFL Transactions: Monday 11/15

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

Bears

  • Bears designated OL Teven Jenkins and DB Deon Bush to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Bengals

Bills

  • Bills activated QB Mitch Trubisky from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
  • Bills released WR Austin Proehl from their practice squad.
  • Bills placed DT Star Lotulelei on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR
  • Bills elevated DT Brandin Bryant to their active roster. 
  • Bills signed DT Eli Ankou to their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Cardinals

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars signed CB Michael Jacquet to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Jaguars placed CB Lorenzo Burns on the practice squad injured list.

Jets

Packers

  • Packers activated QB Kurt Benkert from the COVID-19 list.
  • Packers released QB Blake Bortles from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Raiders

  • Raiders signed FB Sutton Smith to their practice squad. 
  • Raiders released WR Gary Jennings from their practice squad. (NFLTR)

Rams

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings placed practice squad FB Jake Bargas on the COVID-19 list.

