NFL Transactions: Monday 11/15

49ers
- 49ers placed WR Mohamed Sanu and S Tavon Wilson on injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- 49ers elevated S Tony Jefferson to their active roster
Bears
Bengals
- Bengals signed S Michael Thomas to their active roster. (NFLTR)
- Bengals signed LB Austin Calitro to their practice squad.
- Bengals placed TE Mitchell Wilcox on the COVID-19 list.
Bills
- Bills activated QB Mitch Trubisky from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bills released WR Austin Proehl from their practice squad.
- Bills placed DT Star Lotulelei on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Bills elevated DT Brandin Bryant to their active roster.
- Bills signed DT Eli Ankou to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Cardinals
- Cardinals waived RB Tavien Feaster. (NFLTR)
- Cardinals released DL Matt Dickerson and WR Darrius Shepherd from their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants activated RB Gary Brightwell from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Jaguars
- Jaguars signed CB Michael Jacquet to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Jaguars placed CB Lorenzo Burns on the practice squad injured list.
Jets
- Jets activated DB Jason Pinnock from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
Packers
- Packers activated QB Kurt Benkert from the COVID-19 list.
- Packers released QB Blake Bortles from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Raiders
- Raiders signed FB Sutton Smith to their practice squad.
- Raiders released WR Gary Jennings from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
Rams
- Rams elevated DL Marquise Copeland and DB Jake Gervase to their active roster. (NFLTR)
Steelers
- Steelers placed QB Ben Roethlisberger on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers placed S Minkah Fitzpatrick on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Steelers signed QB James Morgan to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Steelers released DT Isaiah Mack from their practice squad.
Texans
- Texans designated S Terrence Brooks to return from injured reserve. (NFLTR)
Titans
- Titans waived OL Bobby Hart and DL Amani Bledsoe. (NFLTR)
Vikings
- Vikings placed practice squad FB Jake Bargas on the COVID-19 list.
